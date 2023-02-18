Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CTO Andrew Bosworth Sells 10,888 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $448.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 364.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,572,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,886,000 after buying an additional 427,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.54.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

