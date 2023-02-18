Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 28,700 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CM. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

