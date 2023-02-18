Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 309 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

NYSE:CCK opened at $86.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

