Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 788 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Shares of BURL opened at $227.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

