Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Webster Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

