Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 2,071.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

