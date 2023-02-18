Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 73,394 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,973,000 after purchasing an additional 389,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $28.48.
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
