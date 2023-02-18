Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,412,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,284,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 514,332 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FERG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.90) to GBX 9,630 ($116.90) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($138.38) to £128 ($155.38) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $148.04 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $168.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

