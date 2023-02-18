Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,034 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $380,048.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $380,048.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 101,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,477 and have sold 560,244 shares valued at $24,009,993. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $206.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

