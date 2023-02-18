Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.91 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $268,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMK opened at $33.84 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

