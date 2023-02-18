Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.91 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $268,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
Shares of LSXMK opened at $33.84 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.