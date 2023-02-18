Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 29.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $11,925,000. Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $8,107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 58.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

LMND stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

