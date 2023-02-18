Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.28 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,164 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,073,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 619,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after buying an additional 50,225 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 609,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86,289 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Shares of OVV opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

