Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,781 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after buying an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 872,180 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $24,304,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,983,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,818,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

