Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,198 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

KE Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -1.14. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.