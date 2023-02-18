Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,131 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

