Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 181,300 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $22.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.