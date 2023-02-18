Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,143 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aramark by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 223,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,510,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Aramark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aramark by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,479,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aramark by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 126,265 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark Stock Down 0.1 %

ARMK stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

