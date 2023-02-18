Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 443,858 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443,858 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of Genworth Financial worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

