Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 6,362 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $1,516,955.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,620,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,904,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $238.00 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $293.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.34 and a 200-day moving average of $232.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Separately, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.