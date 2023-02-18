Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery Sells 14,937,660 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $4,780,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,665,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,372,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of MULN stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,285,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,754,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,107 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 967,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

Further Reading

