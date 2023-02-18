Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.29.
Shares of NBR stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.78. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
