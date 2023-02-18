Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NBR stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.78. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

About Nabors Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.