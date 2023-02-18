Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Position Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $49.92 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $68.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Natera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,453 shares of company stock worth $4,798,804. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.