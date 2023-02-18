Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Navient from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.54. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Navient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

