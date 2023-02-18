NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

