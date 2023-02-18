NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.