Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,026 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

VRSK stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

