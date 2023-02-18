Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,522 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JNK opened at $91.38 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $104.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

