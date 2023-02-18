Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $104,167,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,259,000 after buying an additional 2,003,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of FE opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

