Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

