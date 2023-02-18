Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,945 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in HP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.16 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

