Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,122 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

