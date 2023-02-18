Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 17,100 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

