NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised NOW from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
NOW Trading Down 5.6 %
DNOW stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. NOW has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NOW by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 749,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
