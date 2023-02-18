Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

