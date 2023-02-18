Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Gap Up to $16.60

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $17.34. Office Properties Income Trust shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 102,481 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPI. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $855.80 million, a P/E ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,692.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

