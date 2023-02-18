OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OGE. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

