Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 6,380 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,900 shares of company stock worth $1,968,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

