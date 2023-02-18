OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

