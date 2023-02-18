O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORLY. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $873.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $820.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

