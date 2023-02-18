Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.