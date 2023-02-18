Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,593 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $169.28 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

