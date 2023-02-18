Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $22.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 7,937,787 shares.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.