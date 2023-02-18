Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Critical Review

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 2.84% 36.71% 8.50% Peraso -119.18% -61.31% -52.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SMART Global and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

SMART Global presently has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 51.55%. Peraso has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 204.88%. Given Peraso’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso is more favorable than SMART Global.

SMART Global has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and Peraso’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.82 billion 0.47 $66.56 million $0.98 17.78 Peraso $5.68 million 3.16 -$10.91 million ($0.59) -1.39

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SMART Global beats Peraso on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions. The memory Solutions segment provides performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development, and advanced packaging to extended lifecycle products. The IPS segment consists of specialized platform solutions for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced modeling for technology research. The LED Solutions segment offers a broad portfolio of application-optimized LEDs focused on improving on lumen density, intensity, efficacy, optical control and reliability. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Peraso

(Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

