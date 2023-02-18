Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Daniel G. Cohen Sells 166,668 Shares of Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 166,668 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $1,815,014.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

PWP stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

