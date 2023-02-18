Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($173.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RI opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($146.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €188.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €186.82.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

