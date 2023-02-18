Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €229.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($246.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €268.00 ($288.17) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 0.4 %

EPA RI opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €188.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €186.82.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.