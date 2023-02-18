Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

PPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.