Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

PME opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

