PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) CFO Helen T. Meates Sells 30,000 Shares

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PJT Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE PJT opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.42. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PJT Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.