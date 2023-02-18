Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

